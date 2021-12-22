Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JEFFREY GINGRICH, MANAGER OF PROJECT FINANCE

December 22, 2021
Jeffrey joins KPI with 5+ years of experience in billing, accounting, and finance. He most
recently held the position of Senior Finance Associate for Ernst & Young in Nashville,
Tennessee where he ensured accurate revenue recognition directly impacting profit and loss
statements. He was also a business advisor to 16 partners and other stakeholders in Ernst &
Young’s Tax Practice and a subject matter expert for financial information flow through SAP
software systems.

Jeffrey holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of
Michigan. Jeffrey’s business and financial expertise will aid KPI in estimating and maintaining
project finances. KPI proudly welcomes Jeffrey to the team as an integral asset now and in
future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
