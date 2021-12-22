KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JEFFREY GINGRICH, MANAGER OF PROJECT FINANCE

Jeffrey joins KPI with 5+ years of experience in billing, accounting, and finance. He most

recently held the position of Senior Finance Associate for Ernst & Young in Nashville,

Tennessee where he ensured accurate revenue recognition directly impacting profit and loss

statements. He was also a business advisor to 16 partners and other stakeholders in Ernst &

Young’s Tax Practice and a subject matter expert for financial information flow through SAP

software systems.

Jeffrey holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of

Michigan. Jeffrey’s business and financial expertise will aid KPI in estimating and maintaining

project finances. KPI proudly welcomes Jeffrey to the team as an integral asset now and in

future endeavors.