Realterm Acquires 12,000 SF Final Mile Warehouse in New York City

Realterm announces the acquisition of a 12,000-square-foot final mile distribution facility in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. Located at 4825 Baldwin Street, the fully leased warehouse sits on 2.4 acres and has 29 loading positions – two dock-high, three drive-in and 24 van-high loading positions.

“This property is advantageously located with easy access to the Bronx and Westchester County,” said Derek Fish, Vice President of Acquisitions, Realterm. “With strong income demographics and excellent user demand in the region, this asset is perfectly positioned to serve the needs of distribution users.”

Only minutes away from I-87, I-95 and I-278, 4825 Baldwin Street offers excellent connectivity to the region. The property can service more than 3.1 million residents within a 10-mile radius.

“While the greater New York City region is a leading final mile market, it has high barriers for new development, making properties like 4825 Baldwin Street a valuable addition to our portfolio,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager, Realterm.

Isaac Ilkhanov of Stelth Group represented Realterm and facilitated the sale.

Highlights of the property include:

•Square feet: 12,000 SF

•Land area: 2.4 acres

•Loading positions: 29

•Access: I-87, I-95 and I-278

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.