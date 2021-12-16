Dermody Properties Announces First Lease at LogistiCenter℠ at Woolwich to J&J Snack Foods

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the first lease at LogistiCenter℠ at Woolwich, the three-building-industrial park spanning more than one million square feet in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County, N.J. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, J&J Snack Foods, the nation’s leading provider of nutritious and affordable niche snack foods to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets across the country, will lease approximately 200,640 square feet in the building located at 2062 U.S. Route 322.

Known for snack food brands such as Super Pretzel, ICEE and Luigi’s, J&J Snack Foods will use the space for manufacturing and distribution. LogistiCenter℠ at Woolwich will expand the company’s footprint along the East Coast, allowing them to produce and deliver products at a more efficient rate. The company’s occupancy at this facility is expected to create 90 new jobs in Southern New Jersey.

“We are pleased to welcome J&J Snack Foods as the first tenant of LogistiCenter℠ at Woolwich,” said Rob Borny, Partner at Dermody Properties. “With the announcement of the acquisition of this site earlier this year, we knew that Southern New Jersey was an attractive and viable option for many customers looking to be along Interstate-95. J&J Snack Foods’ commitment to this location substantiates our sentiments on the Southern New Jersey market.”

There are two spaces in the logistics park still available for lease. Expected to be completed in late 2022, 2120 U.S. Route 322 will offer 552,585 square feet situated on 93.7 acres and will include 110 dock doors, a 40’ clear height, and gas-fired HVAC units. Construction on 2057 U.S. Route 322, which will offer 336,700 square feet available for lease, will commence during the first quarter of 2022. This building is situated on approximately 41.2 acres and will feature 50 fully equipped dock doors, a 36’ clear height and an ESFR fire protection system.

“Southern New Jersey continues to attract top-tier companies looking for Class A warehouse space that has become too rare to find or too expensive in Central and Northern New Jersey,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “We continue to strategically source opportunities for growth and investment in the region.”

Drew Green, Paul Touhey and Dan McGovern of CBRE are the leasing brokers for the project.