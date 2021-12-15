KPI Welcome Stephen Shell, Project Coordinator

Stephen joins KPI with six years of experience as a Supply Administration and Operations Specialist in the United States Marine Corps and 8+ years in operations management. His expertise lies in inventory management, strategic planning, operational performance, and vendor management. Stephen most recently held the position of Operations Supervisor for Anixter, Inc. / PPL in Dunmore, Pennsylvania where he spearheaded all aspects of facility operations for a laydown yard, including overseeing development and execution of strategic and operations planning.

Stephen holds an Associate Degree of Science in Business Management and Internet Marketing from Rasmussen College. His vast experience in operations management from both the military and the private sector will aid KPI in the coordination of client projects. KPI proudly welcomes Stephen to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.