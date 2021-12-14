RK Logistics Group Expands Silicon Valley Warehouse Network

HAYWARD, CA – DECEMBER 14, 2021 -- RK Logistics Group, a leading Silicon Valley provider of warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment and supply chain management services, announced today its expansion into Hayward, marking the latest addition to RK’s network of distribution facilities serving Silicon Valley manufacturers, suppliers, and retail eCommerce clients.

The company’s newest facility is at 31775 Hayman Street in Hayward. Comprising 75,328 square feet, it will provide warehousing, product staging and distribution services for current RK clients, as well as capacity for new business, noted Rock Magnan, RK Logistics president.

“Increasingly with the Bay Area’s growing high-tech manufacturing, local companies are utilizing all the space in their primary facilities for manufacturing and production, even converting some previous warehouse space to manufacturing,” Magnan explained. “They are increasingly looking to companies like RK Logistics to pick up the slack and support them with flexible, nearby warehousing services that can store and stage parts and raw materials and deliver them quickly to manufacturing plants. Our Hayward warehouse will help meet that demand.”

Magnan added that the company continues to actively hire for warehouse operations and support staff. “We are hiring at all existing facilities as well as for the new site in Hayward,” he said. “We are seeing tremendous local demand for agile, cost-effective logistics solutions.”

The company currently has nearly 100 staff openings at all locations. Positions include warehouse associates, forklift operators, material handlers, order pickers and stockers, operations supervisors, and customer support personnel.

Magnan added that the Bay Area market for warehouse workers remains tight and is expected to become even more competitive as eCommerce fulfillment and parcel carriers continue to deal with record holiday volumes. As a result, RK Logistics has increased its compensation for warehouse workers to an entry-level base of $20.00 per hour for an applicant with no experience, up to as much as $25.00 an hour for a candidate with relevant work experience.

In addition, eligible RK associates can earn extra pay by qualifying for performance achievement, referral, and retention bonuses, which collectively can add up to $8.00 an hour.

The opening of the Hayward site follows last October’s launch of two new RK facilities in Newark. The company opened a 269,000 square foot facility at 6753 Mowry Avenue, as well as a 141,000 square foot, newly built warehouse at 7375 Morton Avenue. Last summer, RK also expanded into a 40,200 square foot facility at 1619 Whipple Road in Fremont.

Today, family owned RK Logistics operates in Newark, Fremont, and Hayward with nearly 400 associates and one million square feet of warehousing and distribution capacity.

The company works with some of the Silicon Valley’s most successful and innovative companies, Magnan said. Clients include high-tech and automotive manufacturing, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, high value engineered building products, and consumer goods.

Fremont, CA-based RK also operates the South Bay’s only certified, general purpose Foreign Trade Zone. This capability allows local businesses which import manufactured components to take advantage of trade policies and practices that can reduce administrative regulatory costs and associated tariffs and duties for imported goods, while protecting the integrity of high-value products in a secured environment.

To learn more about employment opportunities at RK Logistics, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/careers/. For more information about RK’s services, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/capabilities/.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP – Fremont, CA-headquartered RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL Certifications, which is unique to a family-owned business. RK Logistics is also a certified minority business enterprise. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com

Media Contact:

Gary Frantz

RK Logistics Group

(925) 594-1434

garyf@rklogisticsgroup.com