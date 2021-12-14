Labelmaster Launches Recall Ready Program for Large Format Lithium Batteries

December 14, 2021 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the launch of a new Recall Ready Program for large format lithium batteries. The new program helps simplify the recall process by providing manufacturers and distributors of large format batteries with a comprehensive reverse logistics solution that includes regulatory guidance, custom packaging, customer service, ecommerce platforms, training and more.

“Recalls are unplanned and challenging events that companies across the supply chain are not typically ready for, and for which they often make mistakes that cost time and money and put them at risk,” said Pia Jala, vice president, Labelmaster. “Recalls are especially difficult when they involve large format lithium-ion batteries, such as those found in electric vehicles, because they are big and heavy and fully regulated hazmat, so they cannot simply be put into a normal box and crate and shipped like other goods. They also require coordinated activities with various supply chain partners, which is often outside of their normal scope or area of expertise. The Recall Ready Program is designed to help companies plan for the unplanned and take the stress and uncertainty out of the recall process by managing it for them. Our turnkey solution combines deep DG supply chain knowledge with a proven packaging system that’s being used to transport recalled batteries worldwide.”

An End-to-End Recall Solution

A leader in lithium battery shipping solutions, Labelmaster provides companies of all sizes with the expertise, packaging, technology and process improvements they need to ship large and small format lithium batteries safely and compliantly. Labelmaster’s new recall Ready Program expands on its comprehensive solution offering by giving battery manufacturers, auto manufacturers and dealers, and other business partners the packaging, DG supply chain and regulatory expertise, and end-to-end supply chain support they need to manage the entire recall process safely, compliantly and efficiently.

• Custom packaging for your specific batteries: Large format lithium batteries are big, bulky and can weigh anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand pounds, with that weight not evenly distributed. This requires specialized packaging that can handle the size and weight of the battery being shipped, while complying with hazmat shipping regulations for shipping damaged, defective, or recalled (DDR) batteries. The Recall Ready Program provides custom packaging solutions with specific components to meet an organization’s unique shipping needs, including:

o Custom crating design & testing

o Crating construction with inner components per DOT regulations

o Assembly and closure instruction manuals

o Crate and replacement part inventory program

o Crate damage assessment (to determine if still compliant from multiple transits)

• Hazmat expertise and supply chain support: Effectively managing a recall requires more than just packaging. It requires understanding of complex hazmat shipping regulations, and coordination with a variety of supply chain partners, including manufacturers, distributors, logistics providers, recyclers, carriers and more. The Recall Ready Program provides the end-to-end support businesses need:

o Regulatory interpretation and guidance

o Liaison with DOT and other regulatory bodies for clarification

o Required hazmat training for fully regulated shipments

o 24/7 consulting assistance

o Secure landing page portal for dealers and/or supply chain partners

Jala added, “There’s a lot that can go wrong when recalling large format batteries if companies don’t have the right processes, expertise and technology in place. Labelmaster’s Recall Ready Program gives them a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that will help them avoid mistakes and ensure a smooth and efficient recall process.”

To learn more about how Labelmaster can help manage your large format lithium battery recall, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/recallready or call 800-621-5808.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

Contact:

Stephen Dye

stephen@outlookmarketingsrv.com

312-957-8911