The first lithium forklift battery that is UL 2580 certified and ISO9001 certified in the industry

It's an exciting time for battery innovation whether you own, operate, or lease a forklift. The Underwriters Laboratories ("UL"), a global leader in safety science, has awarded BSL New Energy Technology Co., Limited, a manufacturer of lithium forklift battery systems based in Huizhou, China, North American UL 2580 certification for its 51.2V+ A range of battery models. Forklifts of Class I and Class II can be operated with these models. As a result of this safety certification, BSLBATT® Battery - Industrial's product line of heavy-duty, over 950 battery models have been approved for use in material handling applications.

Certified to UL 2580

UL certification ensures the product meets the highest standards of safety and durability. In UL 2580, batteries are exposed to a range of damaging scenarios to determine their ability to withstand abuse and protect personnel. BSLBATT® forklift lithium batteries recently received the prestigious UL 2580 certification. BSLBATT® forklift lithium batteries represent a breakthrough in safety and reliability in the material handling industry. Nationally recognized safety standards have been met by batteries with UL certification. For material handling applications, BSLBATT® provides safe, reliable, and resilient power solutions.

This achievement is significant

BSLBATT® has achieved UL 2580 certification in the North American power industry. What is the significance of this?

❖ In order to determine which batteries are the safest, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) evaluates parameters such as battery chemistry, manufacturing processes, and testing protocols.

❖ Even though lithium technology is extremely unstable and dangerous if it is not monitored/appropriately controlled, you can be assured that your battery meets industry safety and performance standards.

❖ With BSLBATT® forklift lithium batteries, you get the surety of proven technology combined with the benefits of lithium-ion modular technology, delivering high power in a compact design. Capacity of energy. As the first battery manufacturer in China to introduce ISO 9001 compliance to the material handling industry, BSLBATT® is also designed to comply with this standard. To move heavy-duty industrial trucks towards an electric future, safety is key. UL's certification of BSLBATT®'s forklift lithium battery contributes to this goal by reducing development cycles, enhancing safety, and speeding up time to market. Haley, Marketing Director at BSLBATT®, said. "We are grateful for the outstanding work of the UL team in creating our unique and revolutionary product."

There are several destructive tests involved in UL 2580 testing, including:

❖ Short circuit test

❖ Squeeze test

❖ Multi-axis rotational test

❖ Drop the test

❖ Fire spread test

After all the destructive events leading up to the final fire test, the BSLBATT forklift lithium batteries passed all tests and continued to operate and charge rapidly at industry-leading dual-gun 400A continuous rates. As a result of the fire test, the battery self-extinguished in less than an hour, posing no threat to the surrounding area.

Fragment of UL test

"We are very excited about BSLBATT's achievement, which proves their products are safe and compliant with North American regulatory requirements," May Hao, director of power sales at UL China South China, said. As a company that supports rapid product innovation and business growth in the growing renewable energy sector, UL understands the challenges faced by battery manufacturers for electric vehicles. To help manufacturers achieve product excellence and gain market access, we will continue to leverage our 100 years of experience and expertise."

The future of electricity is here

Lithium-ion batteries have been around for a long time. The challenge has been harnessing their power safely without power surges and fluctuations. BSLBATT® forklift lithium batteries change all that.

BSLBATT® is very excited to introduce the first forklift lithium battery. To learn more, contact us today or visit our website.

