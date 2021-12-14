The Cooperative Logistics Network’s 2nd Virtual Meeting registers a record attendance

Valladolid, 18th November 2021: The Cooperative Logistics Network’s 2nd Virtual Meeting that was held on 15th and 16th November has been successfully concluded. This year The Coop’s 2nd Virtual Meeting registered a record attendance with more than 140 delegates taking part in the two-day online event. The Cooperative Logistics Network hosted around 5,000 videoconferences that allowed members to talk one-to-one with their partners, promote their companies, create long-term partnerships and expand the scope of their operations.

The impeccable organization and the efficacy of their previous event ensured an even greater attendance for this year’s meeting. Every delegate got to schedule up to thirty one-to-one videoconferences with their partners to obtain international project opportunities remotely. The latest version of the meeting platform created by The Coop’s IT team made for an uninterrupted conferencing experience. Additionally, The Coop team was always there to help the members in case of any sudden technical hitches.

The event also included an online workshop where Andrea Martin, The Coop’s FreightViewer Coordinator introduced the delegates to all the newest features of The Cooperative’s member-exclusive quote generation platform. FreightViewer allows the agents to leverage the digital transformation in this sector for speeding up their work processes, integrate new initiatives, satisfy customer expectations and adapt to the changes in market demands and business scenarios.

“It was a well-organized Virtual Meeting and was seamless. I could attend 29 meetings and I had excellent meetings with everyone. Apart from talking business, it was social and affectionate as well”, has stated one of the Coop members in Chennai, India.

Furthermore, this year, the Coop afforded a special opportunity for the delegates to engage in informal chitchats with the network partners during the coffee breaks. Agents had the option of accessing a room with up to five random partners and carrying on casual conversations. The Coop created this to foster the bonding among the network partners.

“The main focus of our event was to establish a good working relationship between members that is based on mutual trust. The fact that we have achieved a record attendance this year surely attests to the productivity of the event. I am confident that the meeting has more than fulfilled its objective of creating a synergistic relationship among the network members. Hopefully next year the situation will be conducive for an in-person meeting when we can once again come together under one roof to continue with the networking,” says Antonio Torres, the President and Founder of the Cooperative Logistics Network.