East Coast Warehouse & Distribution Names Larry Faschan Jr. Vice President of Human Resources

ELIZABETH, NJ – December 13, 2021 – East Coast Warehouse & Distribution, a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider to the food and beverage industry, announced today it has named Larry Faschan Jr. Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, Larry will lead human resources activities across all East Coast Warehouse locations and entities.

In his more than 35 years of experience, Larry has built successful human resources teams and systems, designed compensation and benefit plans, implemented performance management metrics, and managed training and development programs. He has held executive leadership positions at several well-known food and beverage logistics companies and has extensive experience in both union and non-union work environments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Larry to the East Coast Warehouse family,” said Jamie Overley, East Coast Warehouse’s CEO. “We look forward to his support and expertise as we continue to execute against our aggressive growth and expansion plans.”

Larry joins East Coast Warehouse from Performance Foodservice Group, where he served as Director of Human Resources. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Slippery Rock University and a Certificate of Industrial and Labor Relations Studies from Cornell University.

About East Coast Warehouse & Distribution

For more than 65 years, East Coast Warehouse & Distribution has served as a preeminent 4PL leader, offering integrated temperature-controlled logistics services to food and beverage importers. Its state-of-the-art facilities, totaling 49 million cubic feet, strategically located on the Ports of New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Savannah, expedited customs exam services, transportation capabilities and value-added services offers clients a 4PL end-to-end solution that is sophisticated and seamless. For more information, please visit www.eastcoastwarehouse.com.

