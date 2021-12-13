Banyan Technology Recognized for Steadfast Growth

CLEVELAND, OH (December 10, 2021) – Banyan Technology, the industry leader in live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, was recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the supply chain nationally in the FreightTech 100 and locally in Northeast Ohio at the annual Weatherhead 100 awards ceremony Dec. 9.

“Our growth would not be possible without our clients, dedicated team members, and their commitment to enhance the LIVE Connect™ freight management platform,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan Technology. “We are honored to be recognized for our collaboration with clients to consistently innovate and enhance our product offerings.”

The FreightTech Award is presented by FreightWaves and honors innovation and disruption within the freight industry. Nominations are narrowed down to the FreightTech 100, which is voted on by a hand-picked peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in freight.

The annual Weatherhead 100, presented by the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University, recognizes the 100 fastest growing companies in Northeast Ohio. Qualifying companies must demonstrate consistent growth over the past five years. The objective ranking is performed by the Weatherhead School of Management.

Focused on growth through innovation and a commitment to service, Banyan recently announced the release of several new products and features within the LIVE Connect™ platform. These resources were developed in collaboration with clients to help 3PLs and Shippers manage rising truckload, less-than-truckload, and parcel freight costs.

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of live carrier and API connectivity for over-the-road (OTR) transportation and freight management, Banyan Technology provides real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information that drives greater operational efficiencies and creates significant value for your bottom line. Continuously innovating our flexible solution, we facilitate a unified force – connecting shippers, 3PLs, carriers and supply chain partners and empower everyone with unprecedented intelligence and actionability. Learn more about how Banyan Technology is leading the freight pricing industry at www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.