Concentric, LLC, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires Leading Virginia Battery Provider, Weldex Sales

Concentric, LLC, the national leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries, has acquired Weldex Sales, the largest battery provider in the state of Virginia. Best known for their commitment to sustainability through their Environment and Safety divisions, Weldex Sales is also a certified, women-owned business. This acquisition strengthens Concentric’s footprint in Virginia while expanding innovative solutions like lithium and hybrid power systems to a new customer base.

“For more than three decades, Weldex Sales has earned a reputation throughout Virginia as the place to turn to for any forklift power problem. We admire this heritage of bringing clients solutions that also emphasize sustainability and safety metrics,” said Concentric President, John Shea. “As the nation’s largest forklift and power organization, it is a natural fit incorporating Weldex Sales into the Concentric team.”

Founded in 1978 by Robert E Hartman, Weldex Sales is now led today by daughter and President, Robin A. Hartman who joined in 1992 and has guided the business through incredible growth. Robin is credited with distinguishing three key divisions of Weldex Sales: Motive Power/Reserve, Environmental, and Welding, while leading the company’s commitment to providing top service to a dedicated clientele across Virginia.

“At Weldex Sales our focus has been on bringing new ideas, technologies and solutions to customers. Joining Concentric expands our technology and solution offerings, such as GuaranteedPOWER®, to our customer base. We look forward to continuing the legacy of Weldex Sales, providing clients with even greater options to meet their needs in a rapidly changing marketplace,” said Weldex Sales President, Robin A. Hartman.

Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, the only national material handling and facility services organization. For additional information about Concentric or this acquisition, visit www.concentricusa.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.

About Concentric

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, is the national leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries. The company’s signature solution, GuaranteedPOWER® is an industry-first, enabling leading manufacturers, and distributors to improve safety and consistency through a fixed cost program delivering 30% average cost savings. Concentric partners with both facility and corporate teams, helping them find a better way to manage consistency across the nation as they design, integrate and operate their forklift and backup power systems. Learn more at concentricusa.com.

About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is changing the way companies manage material handling and critical facility services by driving productivity, increasing safety and lowering costs through custom engineered solutions, data-driven decisions and lifecycle management services. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s portfolio of companies includes Miner, TrueSource, Concentric, and TFS. More than 1,700 industry professionals, 40,000 service affiliates and a scaling technology ecosystem support manufacturers, distributors and retailers nationwide with system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.