CFI Associates Raise $39,000 in Donations, Supporting Charities in 28th Annual Truckloads of Treasur

JOPLIN, MO — December 08, 2021 — Associates of CFI, an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, have raised $39,000 which will go to supporting local charities in communities where CFI employees live and work across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The donations mark the 28th year for CFI’s annual Truckloads of Treasures holiday giving campaign.

The annual tradition, established in 1993, reflects CFI’s unique community-friendly culture, engaging associates across the company’s terminals, and more than 5,000 professional drivers traveling North America’s highways to keep the economy moving.

Funds are raised entirely through associate donations. Due to the ongoing pandemic, CFI pivoted away from its typical in-person bake sales, chili cook offs and pie competitions in favor of a virtual donation platform. “We’ve already adapted and evolved to provide consistent, reliable services to the business world, so with Truckloads of Treasures we are bringing the same focus, perseverance and grit to engaging our communities and raising money for key charities that support our fellow citizens in need,” noted Greg Orr, CFI’s president.

“We live in extraordinary times, and I could not be prouder of our associates and their determination,” Orr said. “It would be easy to devote the bulk of our time and resources to our day-to-day professional lives, but community is about coming together and supporting those less fortunate -- and what better time to do so than during the holidays.”

Over the 28 years of the program’s existence, CFI associates have donated over $960,000, including the $39,000 raised in 2021.

The campaign contributes to charities nominated by associates and benefits underserved families, children and the elderly during December. Some eight charities based in CFI's headquarters of Joplin, MO received contributions from Truckloads of Treasures this year. In addition, associates performed over 290 recorded volunteer hours this past year in the Joplin area as well.

The company-wide fund-raising raffle provided associates with the opportunity to win prizes including gift cards for retailers as well as other prizes. All prizes were purchased and donated by CFI's executive management team.

In addition, associates partnered with service organizations throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico to provide holiday gifts and food for underserved children and senior citizens.

Throughout the year, CFI places an emphasis on charities with ties to military veterans, first responders, the transportation industry, empowering women and education. The company’s support goes beyond monetary donations and includes in-kind, volunteering and support for events.

The trucking industry has a unique opportunity to donate in-kind services with the gift of transportation. In 2021 alone, CFI completed 32 total in-kind shipments for five different charities. Since 2015, CFI has been a proud national sponsor of Holy Joe’s Café, which supplies donated coffee to U.S. troops in over 70 countries. The company donates between $30,000 and $80,000 a year with in-kind transportation, moving coffee supplies to military bases in the continental U.S., which are then shipped to soldiers overseas to give them a small taste of home.

