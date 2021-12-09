Dermody Properties Names Robert Borny, CCIM East Region Partner

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce that Robert Borny, CCIM has been named East Region Partner, effective January 1, 2022.

Borny was promoted to Partner at the company in July 2021 – as East Region Partner, he will now be responsible for all land and building acquisitions, build-to-suit projects, development activities and asset management in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, New York, Maryland and Virginia. Gene Preston, who has held the role since joining Dermody Properties in 2012, will retire at the end of 2021.

“Dermody Properties provides a collaborative and supportive environment that promotes a culture of best-in-class, customer-focused service,” said Borny. “I am thankful for the opportunity and look forward to the future of the company and growing relationships with our investors and customers alike.



In 2020, Borny was named a GlobeSt. Fifty Under 40 award recipient – the award recognizes the achievements of young professionals in the commercial real estate industry. In his four years with the company, he has sourced more than 2.5 million square feet of new developments and acquisitions, including LogistiCenter℠ at Woolwich, a three-building park currently under construction on 154 acres in Woolwich Township, N.J.; and 150 Milford Road, a

608,442-square-foot distribution facility just off of the New Jersey Turnpike in East Windsor, N.J. Borny joined the company in 2017.

“Rob has demonstrated an affluent skillset over the past several years and has brought a wealth of knowledge and professionalism to Dermody Properties that remains evident in all he does,” said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President of Dermody Properties. “He has been a vital contributor to the success of the company and its stakeholders and we are very pleased that Rob will now lead our business in such a key region.”