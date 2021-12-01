Conqueror Freight Network celebrates its 10th anniversary

Conqueror Freight Network, the largest exclusive freight forwarders network in the world, has this year completed 10 years in the industry. It has celebrated this special occasion during the Conqueror’s 2nd Virtual Meeting, held on 29th and 30th November. As a token of appreciation, a touching video with the best highlights during the past decade was screened before the Speech delivered by Antonio Torres, Conqueror’s President and Founder.

Anniversary Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmBk2QbSZq8&t=4s