Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Conqueror Freight Network celebrates its 10th anniversary

Conqueror Freight Network celebrates its 10th anniversary
December 1, 2021
No Comments

Conqueror Freight Network, the largest exclusive freight forwarders network in the world, has this year completed 10 years in the industry. It has celebrated this special occasion during the Conqueror’s 2nd Virtual Meeting, held on 29th and 30th November. As a token of appreciation, a touching video with the best highlights during the past decade was screened before the Speech delivered by Antonio Torres, Conqueror’s President and Founder.

Conqueror Freight Network, the largest exclusive freight forwarders network in the world, has this year completed 10 years in the industry. It has celebrated this special occasion during the Conqueror’s 2nd Virtual Meeting, held on 29th and 30th November. As a token of appreciation, a touching video with the best highlights during the past decade was screened before the Speech delivered by Antonio Torres, Conqueror’s President and Founder.

Anniversary Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmBk2QbSZq8&t=4s

https://www.conquerornetwork.com
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Transportation
KEYWORDS Conqueror Freight Network
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing