KPI WELCOMES LOGAN ELLIS, TECHNICAL DESIGN ENGINEER

Logan joins KPI with 5+ years in the welding, fabrication, and CAD design fields. He has held multiple positions where he designed and fabricated custom parts including steel fans, balance wheels, agricultural and heavy construction equipment, and fiber optic cables for numerous clients. Logan most recently held the position of Production Coordinator for Bettis Fabrication in Topeka, Kansas where he worked with the production floor to coordinate project flow and troubleshoot any issues. Logan holds an associate degree from the Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Logan’s welding experience, design capabilities and problem-solving skills in the material handling industry will greatly aid KPI in their customer renovation and implementation projects.

KPI proudly welcomes Logan to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.