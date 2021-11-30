Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI WELCOMES LOGAN ELLIS, TECHNICAL DESIGN ENGINEER

KPI WELCOMES LOGAN ELLIS, TECHNICAL DESIGN ENGINEER
November 30, 2021
No Comments

Logan joins KPI with 5+ years in the welding, fabrication, and CAD design fields. He has held multiple positions where he designed and fabricated custom parts including steel fans, balance wheels, agricultural and heavy construction equipment, and fiber optic cables for numerous clients. Logan most recently held the position of Production Coordinator for Bettis Fabrication in Topeka, Kansas where he worked with the production floor to coordinate project flow and troubleshoot any issues. Logan holds an associate degree from the Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Logan’s welding experience, design capabilities and problem-solving skills in the material handling industry will greatly aid KPI in their customer renovation and implementation projects.

KPI proudly welcomes Logan to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/kpi-si
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS Kuecker Pulse Integration
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing