Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI WELCOMES JOSHUA JOHNSON, PROJECT ENGINEER

August 16, 2021
No Comments

Joshua joins the KPI family with experience in the field of Engineering and material handling. He comes to KPI from Swisslog Logistics where developed his proficiency with AutoStore and AutoCAD. He most recently held a leadership position as Sales Project Manager where he was responsible for overseeing and assisting with the design and proposal process for company sales opportunities. Josh holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering & Technology with a Minor in Mechatronics from Pennsylvania State University, Harrisburg, PA.

Joshua’s skills in Engineering and knowledge of AutoStore design will greatly assist KPI now and in future endeavors. KPI Proudly welcomes Josh to the team.

About KPI:
KPI combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kpi-si_kuecker-pulse-integration-kpi-is-proud-activity-6830833926886453248-atEB
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI)
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing