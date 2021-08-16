KPI WELCOMES JOSHUA JOHNSON, PROJECT ENGINEER

Joshua joins the KPI family with experience in the field of Engineering and material handling. He comes to KPI from Swisslog Logistics where developed his proficiency with AutoStore and AutoCAD. He most recently held a leadership position as Sales Project Manager where he was responsible for overseeing and assisting with the design and proposal process for company sales opportunities. Josh holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering & Technology with a Minor in Mechatronics from Pennsylvania State University, Harrisburg, PA.

Joshua’s skills in Engineering and knowledge of AutoStore design will greatly assist KPI now and in future endeavors. KPI Proudly welcomes Josh to the team.

About KPI:

KPI combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.