KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES ERIC ONGTOOGUK, SOLUTIONS DESIGN ENGINEER

September 24, 2021
Eric joins the KPI team from Logical Position, where he held the position of Data
Analyst. Under this role, he was responsible for performing quantitative & qualitative
analysis of business processes and document findings. He also built reports using data
from various sources, including Excel, QuickBase and Sales, to maximize efficiency and
process development in operations, client communication, and consumer prediction.

KEYWORDS Kuecker Pulse Integration
