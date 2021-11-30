Tower launches “game-changing” solution to transport ultra cold temperature-critical pharmaceuticals

The KTM42D is a fully reusable double-pallet temperature-controlled packaging container, for the transportation and extended storage of products that require an internal temperature range of -80˚C to -60˚C.

It is therefore ideally suited for the transportation of vaccines, life science products and any other product requiring a stable temperature environment during transportation or storage.

The “game-changing” nature of the KTM42D lies in the use of Tower’s proven robust, reliable and reusable technology, to achieve the optimum balance between ultra-low temperatures, shipment size, simplicity of use, and reusability.

“All of our solutions are developed to meet the needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers, 3PL providers and airlines,” commented Niall Balfour, CEO of Tower Cold Chain. “As such, the KTM42D has been designed to accept two full Euro pallets and maintain the stored contents at less than –60°C for over 94 hours.

“Initial feedback has been beyond our expectations, with one partner calling it a ‘game changer.’ We can’t wait to show customers everything that the KTM42D can do,” he added.

The KTM42D is compatible with all major modes of transit delivery, including wide-bodied aircraft, reefers and all road-transport options.

By using a passive temperature control system that removes the need for external power, and datalogging technology to provide real-time confirmation of the internal temperature, no human intervention is required during transportation.

Instead, the KTM42D features an easy load and unload process through double door access. With less than five-minute load-and-reload time, human contact with dry-ice is minimised to help maintain industry-leading health and safety working conditions.

Temperature is consistent throughout the payload to prevent any temperature differentiation in container. Indeed, when stored in a (-20°C) freezer unit the KTM42D maintains temperatures of under -60°C for over nine days and can be replenished with dry ice in under five minutes, providing unlimited deep freeze time.

The KTM42D is available across Tower’s growing global network of strategically located hubs, providing availability within 24 hours or less. In addition, all KTM42Ds are fully reusable, helping customers to meet sustainability targets with a circular solution for their pharmaceutical supply chain.