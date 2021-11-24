Dohrn Transfer Selected for FourKites’ Q3 2021 Premier Carrier List

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, has named Dohrn Transfer to its Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the third quarter of 2021. FourKites’ 11th consecutive quarterly list showcases the hundreds of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads.

In addition, Premier Carriers’ pervasive use of real-time visibility data provides real-time visibility data provides their shipper customers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with the ability to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimize labor costs

“Being a technology-driven company, we at Dohrn Transfer see tremendous value in the real-time information FourKites allows us to share with our customers. Both Dohrn Transfer and our customers can run our operations more efficiently because of the visibility FourKites brings.”

Dohrn Transfer is an industry LTL leader who embraces technology to improve service and lower costs. Dohrn drivers are equipped with tablets that allow them to take pictures of shipments at the time of delivery along with the loaded trucks. These images help to streamline the claims process and identify opportunities to improve handling and packaging. Dohrn customers enjoy real-time delivery information pushed to them using next-stop text updates, live maps and dynamic delivery ETA’s. Paperless delivery receipts and electronic bill of ladings offer instant access to information about shipments. Dohrn was also the first regional LTL carrier to fully implement trailer trackers to improve efficiencies and offer a faster transit time.

“Dohrn Transfer is a valued visibility partner to FourKites, and their status on the Premier Carrier List shows their steadfast commitment to providing visibility information that improves supply chain operations for their customers at this incredibly critical time,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites.

A public-facing version of the Premier Carrier List is available here. Customers and the public can now access and search the list through an updated interface that filters carriers according to capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria. In addition, users can view carriers that are registered partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® program, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiencies.