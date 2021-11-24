Coldliner Services Selected for FourKites’ Q3 2021 Premier Carrier List

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, has named Coldliner Services to its Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the third quarter of 2021. FourKites’ 11th consecutive quarterly list showcases the hundreds of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads.

In addition, Premier Carriers’ pervasive use of real-time visibility data provides their shipper customers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with the ability to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels, and optimize labor costs.

“Coldliner is honored to be a FourKites Premier Carrier for the seventh consecutive quarter. We pride ourselves on executing our core values of Safety, Service, Communication and Visibility. FourKites has proven to be a strategic partner in accomplishing our goals.” -Doug Abel, CEO

Coldliner Services was created to fit the needs of manufacturers in need of a reliable partner to get their freight from A to B efficiently, effectively, and transparently. Since their 2018 founding, they have also dedicated themselves to providing drivers, nationwide, with consistent routes and no-hassle payment plans. Coldliner Services was started in part to secure additional capacity for shippers and customers, offering Coldliner Express’s claims-free, on-time transit promise.

“Coldliner Services is a valued visibility partner to FourKites, and their status on the Premier Carrier List shows their steadfast commitment to providing visibility information that improves supply chain operations for their customers at this incredibly critical time,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites.

A public-facing version of the Premier Carrier List is available here. Customers and the public can now access and search the list through an updated interface that filters carriers according to capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria. In addition, users can view carriers that are registered partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® program, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking, and improving freight transportation efficiencies.

As a privately-owned, family-operated top freight services company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Coldliner Transportation Services combines its 100+ years of industry experience to exceed customer and driver expectations – across the nation.

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores, and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel, and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 750 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient, and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com.