Intralox launches $60 million expansion of conveyor production facility

Conveyor belt manufacturer Intralox is investing $60 million to expand operations at its Hammond, Louisiana, location for the third time in four years, the company said this week.

When complete by the end of 2022, the move will more than double its footprint to over 400,000 square feet, increase its belting output by 50%, and create 425 direct jobs as Intralox expands its molding and assembly operations. The expansion will also allow Intralox to double its raw material inventory storage, which is critical for risk mitigation against material shortages, the firm said.

The Hammond facility produces modular plastic conveyor belts which are used in food, industrial, and e-commerce industries. Belts and components produced at the site are shipped to Intralox assembly facilities across the world.

Intralox has invested over $300 million over the past five years in a significant expansion of its global footprint, including new facilities in Baltimore, Australia, and The Netherlands, and multiple expansions to its global headquarters in Louisiana.

“This expansion is critical to support the strong growth we’ve experienced in the last few years. With the new facility, we will rapidly increase our production and assembly capacity,” Intralox President Edel Blanks said in a release. “We look forward to expanding our local workforce with the added benefit of meeting the increased demand of our customers around the world.”