New Testing Shows ORBIS Odyssey® Plastic Pallet Can Withstand 400 Cycles

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, validated that its 40x48-inch Odyssey® plastic pallet has approximately 36 times the life span of a 40x48-inch whitewood stringer pallet, according to a recent study. Researchers from the Virginia Tech Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design used the center’s FasTrack life-cycle analysis to compare relative durability.



The FasTrack life-cycle analysis simulated rough handling of palletized unit loads, using a multi-step handling sequence. In testing, the Odyssey plastic pallet completed the sequence 400 cycles without failure, while the wood pallet’s average failure was after 11 cycles.



“In completing this testing, we wanted to quantify the life and durability of plastic pallets to help companies understand the long-term cost savings associated with reusable plastic pallets,” said Achim Banik, lead engineer for ORBIS. “The FasTrack life-cycle analysis confirms just one of the many advantages plastic pallets have over wood. More companies are transitioning to plastic pallets not only for their durability, but also for their uniform design for seamless integration with automated systems, cleanability and sustainable benefits.



The Odyssey pallet is a rackable plastic pallet designed to support heavy loads in a wide array of applications within various market segments, from agriculture and dry goods to general food processing. The racking performance of the Odyssey pallet allows it to effectively rack loads upward of 2,800 pounds, even in unsupported racking. The Odyssey pallet also offers users load stability due to distinct design features, such as permanent molded-in frictional elements that reduce load shifting and prevent slippage off fork equipment. In addition to the strength and durability of the Odyssey pallet, it is easily cleanable, keeps plants free of wood chips, and protects products from damage caused by nails or loose boards associated with wood pallets.



Along with the Odyssey pallet, ORBIS offers a large suite of plastic pallets that are available in a variety of footprints, materials and styles. Using a 5-step process, ORBIS works with its customers to conduct a system-wide assessment and cost-justification analysis to create and implement a reusable packaging program fit for that specific supply chain’s needs.