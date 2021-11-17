Record Number of Carriers, Brokers and 3PLs Qualify for FourKites’ 11th Premier Carrier List

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today published its global Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the third quarter of 2021. FourKites’ 11th consecutive quarterly list showcases the burgeoning community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. The number of PCL-certified carriers is up more than 50% in the last two quarters alone, as more companies rely on FourKites and real-time visibility to keep goods flowing amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and capacity shortages.

FourKites Premier Carriers have demonstrated an ability to provide high-quality, consistent and accurate data on the vast majority of their loads, outperforming non-PCL carriers by 50%. In addition, Premier Carriers’ pervasive use of real-time visibility data provides their shipper customers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with the ability to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimize labor costs.

“We are very pleased to see continued growth and interest in our Premier Carrier List,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites. “Even during this time of high capacity and overwhelming demand, more carriers than ever are achieving our high standards of excellence and providing critical business value through visibility data that empowers their customers to be agile and resilient.”

Premier Carriers, in their own words, on program benefits

“Being named to FourKites’ Premier Carrier List underscores ArcBest’s commitment to bringing industry-leading, innovative solutions to our customers to drive their business forward. The last 20 months have proven how important it is to put ourselves in our customers’ shoes and constantly look ahead to plan for what’s next. Supporting our customers’ success in the current environment is what we do every single day — we find a way to bring the best solutions to our customers, no matter what.”

- Danny Loe, Chief Yield Officer & President, Asset-Light Logistics, ArcBest

“It's an honor for Global Spedition to be a part of the FourKites Premier Carrier List. This award is a recognition of our commitment to innovation and digitalization that allows us to provide our clients with the required information in real time. Only with these tools can we offer the highest-quality service, which is recognized by both our suppliers and customers.”

- Emilio Gomariz, General Manager, Global Spedition

“GlobalTranz is honored to be a part of the FourKites Premier Carrier List. This recognition displays GlobalTranz’s commitment to service our customers as a strategic partner, becoming an extension of their supply chain. Through collaborative innovation utilizing FourKites, we exceed established performance metrics, while optimizing resources to focus on problem avoidance and resolution, carrier performance, integration, service and reliable visibility on demand. Thank you, FourKites, for the recognition!”

- Brian Andalman, VP of Carrier Sales, GlobalTranz

With the marketplace challenges that we face today, supply chain transparency is a critical component of the customer solutions we offer. Our core philosophy has always been to exceed customer expectations, so we’re very pleased to maintain our position on the FourKites Premier Carrier List.

- Kelly Greenlee, President, RMX Global

A public-facing version of the Premier Carrier List is available here. Customers and the public can now access and search the list through an updated interface that filters carriers according to capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria. In addition, users can view carriers that are registered partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® program, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiencies. Inclusion in FourKites’ PCL complements the company’s longstanding prioritization of supply chain sustainability initiatives.

