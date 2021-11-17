Raymond Introduced Next-Generation Raymond® 8910 Rider Pallet Truck With Enhanced Technology Feature

GREENE, N.Y., November 16, 2021 — The Raymond Corporation has added a new lithium-ion-ready rider pallet truck to its suite of intralogistics solutions. The newly introduced, next-generation Raymond® 8910 enclosed end rider pallet truck with iWAREHOUSE® telematics solutions is ideal for heavy-duty and high-throughput applications. This comfortable pallet truck features intuitive, easy-to-use controls and a roomy operator compartment with enhanced ergonomics, especially for long hauls. The pallet truck also features ergonomically enhanced steering and a deadman pedal requiring less effort to operate.

“With skilled labor in short supply, operations are looking for technologies that are operator-friendly and ergonomic,” said Chad Kritzman, product manager of pallet trucks for The Raymond Corporation. “This cutting-edge pallet jack provides a user-friendly operating experience with features like auto-slowdown when cornering to further enhance load stability and operator confidence.”

The new 8910 rider pallet truck contains several enhanced features, including:

• The ability to easily integrate with a full suite of telematics solutions through the iWAREHOUSE Fleet Management System, allowing operations to gather valuable information directly from their fleet and workforce to enhance efficiency and reliability.

• A newly updated OCSS option that is designed for work in cold-storage applications.

• Upgraded technology components that reduce energy consumption, providing a longer uptime.

• Reduced head length, which enables a smaller turning radius for greater maneuverability in tight areas.

• Automatic drive tire centering upon startup and auto-slowdown when cornering.

Ideal material handling applications for the 8910 enclosed end rider pallet truck include:

• Horizontal transportation

• Manufacturing

• Long runs to P&D stations

• Cold storage

• Pallet breakdown

Various fork lengths are available to maximize productivity in a variety of order picking applications.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

