Leaders in Trailer Collapse Prevention

In the loading dock, a collapsing trailer is 80,000 pounds of trouble you don’t need. The momentum of a forklift turning within, stresses trailer landing gear and balance. A trailer failure can result in devastating consequences, putting loading docks out of commission, causing damage to the dock, dock equipment, the trailer, and cargo. And for forklift drivers or nearby dock workers, the risk is high.

An Ideal Warehouse Innovations trailer stand is a simple but critical component of loading dock safety. Positioned under a trailer’s nose to protect against trailer collapse, a trailer stand helps prevent injury, tragedy, and business disruption.

We offer smart, simple trailer stand options for virtually any dock environment. Our AutoStand and AutoStand Plus are great choices for medium-traffic docks. Our AutoStand wide, is a heavy weight performer that wheels easily into position in seconds. And, for the ultimate in worker safety, our No Boots on the GroundTM Shuntable Trailer Stand is positioned and retrieved by shunt truck, keeping dock workers off the tarmac and out of harm’s way.

It’s estimated that an out-of-commission dock can cost a business an average of $1700… per hour. Trailer stands are a simple solution that protects against business disruption, injury, or worse.

