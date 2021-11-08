KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES RONDA HELLINGS, CHIEF PEOPLE & CULTURE OFFICER

Ronda joins KPI with 20+ years of progressively responsible experience in Human Resources

and diverse domestic and global industries. She brings with her proven experience aligning HR

strategy with corporate objectives, thus creating an impactful initiative that has improved

employee engagement and results. Ronda most recently held the position of Assistant Vice

President of Human Resources for Kansas City Southern Railroad. She provided leadership

and oversight to the Global Talent Acquisition and Employee Relations teams.

Ronda's business-minded approach to the HR function will help lead the KPI team to continue

building and fostering a best workplace culture. KPI proudly welcomes Ronda to the team as an

integral asset now and in future endeavors.