KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES RONDA HELLINGS, CHIEF PEOPLE & CULTURE OFFICER

November 8, 2021
Ronda joins KPI with 20+ years of progressively responsible experience in Human Resources
and diverse domestic and global industries. She brings with her proven experience aligning HR
strategy with corporate objectives, thus creating an impactful initiative that has improved
employee engagement and results. Ronda most recently held the position of Assistant Vice
President of Human Resources for Kansas City Southern Railroad. She provided leadership
and oversight to the Global Talent Acquisition and Employee Relations teams.
Ronda's business-minded approach to the HR function will help lead the KPI team to continue
building and fostering a best workplace culture. KPI proudly welcomes Ronda to the team as an
integral asset now and in future endeavors.

