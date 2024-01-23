RoadOne appoints Don Ingersoll to COO position

Randolph, Massachusetts, January 23, 2024 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, warehouse, and logistics services company, announces the addition of Don Ingersoll, as COO (Chief Operating Officer), to expand the company’s executive management team.

In recent years, RoadOne has broadened its national footprint with over fourteen acquisitions and continues to reinforce its position as a single source logistics and distribution services company. Don, with his vast industry knowledge and experience, will manage alongside founders Ken Kellaway and David McLaughlin. RoadOne simplifies supply chain connections with its comprehensive portfolio of services: drayage, fleet operations, transloading, depot and yard management, warehousing/DC and fulfillment services. RoadOne is known for its personalized approach and strong business partnerships which serve to distinguish them in the industry.

Don joins RoadOne with extensive transportation and logistics knowledge and leadership experience at some of the largest companies in North America. Prior to joining RoadOne, Don served as President of Roehl Transport, a multi-modal carrier, leading the Truckload, Refrigerated and Dedicated divisions. At XPO Logistics, a global logistics provider, he held the role of Vice President of Transportation overseeing operations of the intermodal and drayage business units in North America. Don also spent 14 years with J.B. Hunt Transport in a variety of leadership positions in the Dedicated and Intermodal businesses.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Don to the RoadOne family, and we're confident that he will play a pivotal role on our executive team. He's been actively engaging with our regional branch management, fostering robust partnerships, and inspiring their entrepreneurial spirit. It's an exciting time for us,” said Ken Kellaway, President and CEO, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

"I'm excited to become part of the RoadOne team at this exciting time. The company is exceptionally well-positioned for growth. We offer a wide range of single-source solutions that empower shippers to streamline their supply chains. From transloading to dedicated fleets to store deliveries, we've got it all. What's really stood out to me is the culture at RoadOne, which truly values people and fosters strong relationships within the industry and among our employees," said Don Ingersoll, COO at RoadOne.

About RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics is one of the largest privately-owned asset-based intermodal logistics and drayage providers in North America.

RoadOne has over 2,300 drivers that are strategically spread out across 100+ different port, rail, and truckload terminals giving RoadOne the capability to handle all the logistics needs of shippers throughout the nation, with an asset-based fleet and rapidly growing brokerage division. In addition to RoadOne’s growing fleet of drivers, the company currently has almost 4 million sq ft of warehouse and transload space throughout the nation, as well as access to an additional 30+ million sq ft of warehouse and transload space through established strategic partnerships.