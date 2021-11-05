Logistics gives back: November 2021

Darden Restaurants is working with nonprofit organization Feeding America to provide refrigerated trucks to support mobile pantry programs for 10 member food banks across the U.S. Through a $2 million grant from the Darden Restaurants Inc. Foundation and support from partners Penske Truck Leasing and cold-storage logistics specialist Lineage Logistics, each food bank will receive a 26-foot vehicle that can transport 12,000 pounds of food at a time as well as $26,000 for food and other needs.
The Kion Group, a global supplier of material handling equipment, has donated some $1.1 million in emergency aid to the German Red Cross to help with relief efforts following flooding in North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Bavaria, Germany. The company has also loaned forklifts to the German Red Cross free of charge and given employees paid leave to volunteer with aid organizations.
Schneider, a provider of trucking, intermodal, and logistics services, has donated funds to the American Red Cross to support India in its fight against Covid-19. Schneider’s donation will help Red Cross workers in India provide oxygen for critical patients, transport patients to medical facilities, provide vaccines, and distribute meals and food rations.
Less-than-truckload carrier Southeastern Freight Lines has donated a 55-gallon drum full of stuffed animals as well as an empty 55-gallon drum for storage to support a police officer in his mission to comfort children he encounters while on the job. In response to a plea from Baton Rouge, Louisiana-area deputy Corey Caillet, Southeastern associates filled the drum with stuffed animals in less than a month in addition to collecting monetary donations.
The Customized Logistics & Delivery Association (CLDA) has set up a fund to help members who were victims of Hurricane Ida. The group has set a fund-raising goal of $30,000. To donate, please visit clda.org.