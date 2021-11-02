Ruan Receives 2021 U.S. EPA Smartway® Excellence Award

Des Moines, IA (November 2, 2021) – Ruan, a premier provider of Integrated Supply Chain Solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2021 SmartWay® Excellence Award recipient for outstanding environmental performance and leadership. The SmartWay Excellence Award, reserved for the top performing SmartWay partners, is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) highest recognition for demonstrated leadership in freight, supply chain, energy, and environmental performance. Ruan was one of 62 truck and multimodal carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s nearly 4,000 partners.

This is the fifth time Ruan has received this distinction from the EPA. Additionally, Ruan has received recognition for our sustainability efforts by numerous industry publications. These acknowledgments are the result of numerous ongoing efforts by Ruan to remain a leading green 3PL provider. Ruan’s fleet has green specifications including auxiliary power units that reduce engine idle time, efficient progressive shifting, auto-inflation trailer tire systems, and onboard recorders that monitor MPG, over-RPM, idle time, hard braking, and over-speed driving. Ruan utilizes alternative fuel types including biodiesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and renewable hydrocarbon diesel. Since starting our CNG program in 2011, we have operated more than 160 CNG trucks that have logged well over 100 million miles on natural gas power, including 80 million miles on renewable natural gas. Ruan has also added fully electric yard tractors, straight trucks, and day cab tractors to our fleet.

Ruan will continue to contribute to the Partnership’s savings of 335 million barrels of oil, $44.8 billion in fuel costs, and more than 145 million tons of air pollutants. This is the equivalent of the annual electricity used to power 21 million homes.

“The Ruan team is proud of this notable distinction from the EPA. We have made significant investments to ensure our fleet and operations are as environmentally friendly as possible so we can help our customers meet their sustainability goals in how their products are transported,” said Brad Gehring, Ruan’s Vice President of Fleet Services. “We are committed to being an excellent partner to our customers and the communities in which we live and operate, and this speaks to that dedication.”

For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership, visit www.epa.gov/smartway.

About Ruan

Founded in 1932, Ruan is a family-owned transportation management company, providing Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, Value-added Warehousing, and Brokerage Support Services. Ruan uses our comprehensive Megasafe Safety Program to guide training and overall field safety operations. Ruan proudly employs 5,600 team members in more than 300 operations nationwide. For more information about Ruan, visit www.ruan.com.

