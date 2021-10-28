McAdoo Named Finalist for CFO of the Year

JONESBORO, Ark.— Hytrol’s Chief Financial Officer Daniel McAdoo is a finalist for CFO of the Year presented by Arkansas Business.

Finalists represent small private companies, large private companies, nonprofit organizations, public sector organizations, education, banking, and hospitals. Honorees were chosen by an independent panel of judges who know firsthand about successful CFOs.

“It is an honor to be not only nominated but selected as a finalist for the CFO of the Year,” said McAdoo.

McAdoo, who began his tenure with Hytrol in 2019, helped lead the company through the COVID-19 pandemic and was highly involved in Hytrol's expansion in 2021 into Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The CFO of the Year Awards will be a hybrid ceremony and will be aired live from the DoubleTree in Little Rock on November 3. Additional ticket information can be found on the Arkansas Business website.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.