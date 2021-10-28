KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES HALEY GATES, DIRECTOR OF ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

Haley joins the KPI team with 5+ years of experience in Health and Safety. As Safety
Manager for Ocado Group, North America, Haley led all construction and installation
projects' safety, health, and environmental processes. Haley also held the position of
Regional EHS Manager for Amazon.com, Northeast Region, US., where she supervised
23 Amazon Delivery Stations as the POC of all environmental, health, and safety
processes in the Northeast.
Haley's experience in health and safety will greatly aid KPI in developing and
implementing its EHS policies, procedures, and training. KPI proudly welcomes Haley to
the team as an integral asset for future endeavors.
