Top-ranked trade and transportation conference returns to Newport, R.I., in December

The Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) will present its 25th Annual Northeast Trade & Transportation Conference (T&T) December 7–9, 2021, at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, R.I.

With the conference theme of “Current Hot Topics in Trade and Transportation,” attendees will hear the very latest news and in-depth analysis from shippers, carriers, service providers, legal experts, and government policymakers.

Four interactive workshops, six general education sessions, and two keynotes will cover high-impact topics, including: U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and priorities, supply chain bottlenecks, U.S. trade policy, import/export compliance strategies, cargo security, rate and contract negotiations, and more.

A partial list of the confirmed speakers includes:

AnnMarie Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Trade, US CBP

William A. Ferrara, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, US CBP

Jonathan Gold, VP, Supply Chain and Customs Policy, National Retail Federation

William P. Doyle, Executive Director, Maryland Port Administration

Ronald M. Marotta, VP, International Div., Yusen Logistics (Americas)

Christopher Chase, Business Development Manager, Port of Los Angeles

Wesley Chused, Director, Preti Flaherty

John Esborn, Director, Perch

Brandon Fried, Executive Director, Air Forwarders Association

Peter Friedmann, CONECT Washington Counsel and Principal, FBB Federal Relations

Lema Jakupovic-May, Senior Manager, Global Logistics and Transportation, Talbots

David McLaughlin, COO, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

Ania Wierzbowska-Fuller, Director of Consulting and Regulatory Affairs, A.N. Deringer

T&T will also provide numerous opportunities to network with speakers, attendees, and event sponsors:

•Gala Dinner celebrating CONECT’s 30th Anniversary

•Welcome reception hosted by CONECT Partners

•Informational exhibits

•Raffle to benefit CONECT’s Scholarship Fund

This is a “must attend” for anyone involved in international trade and transportation. For more information on speakers and program topics and to register, go to www.conect.org and click on “Events.” Please see the event web page for health and safety policies regarding COVID-19.

This event has been approved by NCBFAA for 14.5 CCS/MCS/CES/MES credits.

About CONECT

The Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) is a non-profit, member-based business association for companies involved in international trade and/or transportation. Incorporated in 1991, CONECT now serves over 1,200 members representing over 300 U.S. companies and organizations, including major importers, exporters, and related service providers.

For information about membership, contact Urszula Wojciechowska, uw@conect.org

For event information, contact Susan Beland, sbeland@conect.org

Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT)

508-481-0424

www.conect.org