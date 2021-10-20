Dachser Peru appoints Olivier Le Hen as Managing Director

Dachser Peru announces that Olivier Le Hen has been named as the new Managing Director of Dachser Peru, a subsidiary of global logistics provider Dachser. A 30-year industry veteran, Mr. Le Hen’s extensive experience in logistics, business and sales development will further support its focus on growth within the region.

“I am delighted to welcome Olivier Le Hen to the Dachser Peru management team. His broad experience, interpersonal qualities and entrepreneurial spirit will be essential in enhancing our business growth in Peru,” said Ralph Riehl, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Americas at DACHSER. “Appointing Olivier, a seasoned leader with three decades of experience, is a clear demonstration of Dachser’s commitment to the region.”

Mr. Le Hen’s previous professional experience includes DSV Panalpina, where he spent several years as Managing Director Venezuela followed by CIS countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan). Prior to that, Mr. Le Hen held various position in the USA and Latin America in Global Sales and Business Development “I am looking forward to being a part of such a dynamic global organization. I am confident that my experience in international business and sales development will enable further growth of Dachser Peru as it continues to offer innovative services for our customers in the region and worldwide,” concluded Mr. Le Hen.

Dachser Peru offers a wide range of robust logistics services that simplify the process for customers with a single-point-of-contact approach. This includes air and sea freight, ground transportation with global connections to various transport networks (international and European road transport) as well as contract logistics, last mile and customs brokerage services.