EDRAY and Kinimatic Announce Strategic Partnership

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, October 18, 2021 – EDRAY, The Collaborative Port Logistics Platform for international beneficial cargo owner shippers, announces a strategic partnership with Kinimatic, a technology driven warehouse and fulfillment company, to streamline and accelerate the flow of import shipments from the port to final destination.

Once a container leaves a vessel, EDRAY takes over providing destination management to improve cargo velocity and reduce costs through clean data, active management, real time visibility and supplying drayage capacity where and when it’s needed most.

Kinimatic’s comprehensive coast-to-coast footprint of over 150 partner facilities provide shippers with access to warehousing, transloading services and expedited local delivery services throughout the nation to meet the ongoing rise of ecommerce retail sales in the U.S. Consumers spent $791.70 billion online with U.S. retailers in 2020, a 32.4% year over year increase (U.S. Department of Commerce), reported Digital Commerce 360. Kinimatic offers transloading at all major ports in addition to other specialized warehousing services.

Transloading services near port locations is an important intermodal logistics strategy as it enables swift commitment of resources, such as containers, chassis and drayage drivers. Moreover, transloading reduces dwell-times to help shippers lower skyrocketing demurrage and detention costs.

“In today’s challenging container logistics environment, our strong collaborative partnerships help deliver significant improvements to the flow of imports. EDRAY and Kinimatic together provide a better, more efficient and transparent way, to expedite container flows from the port to warehouse to final delivery. Shippers need visibility to shipments at any given time during the container journey in order to have the ability to act quickly and respond to exceptions,” said Reade Kidd, Co-Founder and CEO of EDRAY.

“This meaningful collaboration offers shippers a single source solution for all of their middle to last mile requirements. Our national warehouse capacity enables shippers to offload containers and quickly get their cargo into our warehouses to reduce the high costs of detention and demurrage. Also, we make available a range of value-added services to streamline distribution and logistics requirements, such as light assembly, sorting, palletizing, reverse logistics and inventory management,” said Kris Kellaway, CCO, Kinimatic.

About EDRAY

EDRAY is a technology driven platform that enables collaboration between cargo owners, drayage companies, steamship lines, and ports. This collaboration improves velocity in and out of ports, increased industry capacity, and reduces unnecessary emissions

EDRAY thrives in the most difficult part of the supply chain – the final mile at the ports. Through proprietary technology, processes and most importantly – innovation, we work on your behalf with all stakeholders to keep freight moving in the most efficient way possible. With our Destination Management Solution, we act with clean, actionable data as an extension of your Team to reduce time & costs in the supply chain. With our Drayage Marketplace, we provide year-round capacity or as a back-up when your providers need help. Founded by industry veterans, EDRAY understands the challenges of ports and is dedicated to creating the most innovative solutions in the marketplace such as Flow Stacks and Street Turns.

For more information: www.edray.com

About Kinimatic

Kinimatic is a technology driven warehouse and fulfillment company with a vast national network of warehouse providers. Our broad range of services include 1-2 day delivery windows nationwide and transloading at all major ports. Other specialized services include: apparel & footwear logistics with automated facilities; food-grade capabilities, including date code tracking and temperature control; hazmat experience with facilities in the continental U.S., Honolulu and China; Foreign Trade Zone & U.S. Customs Bonded locations at all major coastal and inland ports, and fulfillment locations across North America with same-day shipments and deliveries.

www.kinimatic.com