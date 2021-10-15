Autoquip Freight Lift VRC’s Provide Affordable, Multi-Foor Freight Handling For Distributors

Autoquip Freight Lift vertical reciprocating conveyors (VRC’s) are are ideal for providing affordable access to everything from mezzanines to multi-level distribution or manufacturing facilities. They are available in straddle, cantilever, and 4-post designs to match your structural requirements and feature a variety of loading patterns to accommodate any specific material handling or transfer needs.

Freight Lift VRC’s are much more affordable and higher capacity alternative to freight elevators. Their open design allows them to be easily fitted into virtually any facility. A variety of loading patterns and platform sizes provide seamless integration into distribution or manufacturing systems.

Autoquip VRC’s are designed so they can be installed as freestanding units or designed into the facility structure itself. Freight Lift VRC’s are the ideal solution for transporting materials and products to elevated mezzanine levels for assembly or inventory control systems.

All Autoquip VRC’s come equipped with AQConnect smart control systems for easy operation and monitoring. The AQConnect control system can be programmed to automate a variety of tasks for seamless integration into any workflow.

Freight Lift VRC’s can also be integrated into conveyor based systems for a fluid work flow to elevated production levels. With platform sizes of up to 12’ X 15’, and capacities ranging to 20,000 lb. these affordable VRC’s can transform an elevated storage mezzanine into an active production area.

For multi-level facilities Freight Lift VRC’s are the most cost effective method of transferring materials or products. Offering vertical travel as high as 100 feet, Freight Lift VRC’s could turn a ten story building into a production facility. These VRC’s can be installed on the inside or outside of a structure, so they can even be integrated into the loading dock for fast access to upper levels.

Autoquip has decades of experience in the design and production of Freight Lift vertical reciprocating conveyors, and has an experienced engineering team to provide affordable solutions to material handling problems. Autoquip can also provide semi- custom modified standard products, and full custom solutions to increase productivity and streamline work-flow.

