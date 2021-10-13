GXO seeks to hire 9,000 workers ahead of peak season

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics, Inc. plans to recruit 9,000 employees across North America and 20,000 globally ahead of peak holiday shipping season, the company said today. The hiring move is in conjunction with plans to continue the company’s investment in warehouse automation technology, which is up 40% year-over-year, the company also said.

GXO is offering full-time, part-time, and contract employment opportunities across the United States and Canada; key hiring states include California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The simultaneous automation push is designed to boost productivity, enhance safety, and improve the employee experience, according to company leaders, who note that automation has helped reduce employee training time by up to 80%. GXO said it plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by the end of this year and open nine automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe.