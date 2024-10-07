Amazon to hire 250,000 seasonal workers for holiday peak

E-commerce giant Amazon is in the process of hiring 250,000 people across the U.S. as it heads into the holiday season, saying it will pay all seasonal employees at least $18 per hour and provide full-time hires with health care from the first day on the job.
The positions include full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across the company’s customer fulfillment and transportation operations in the U.S., according to a blog post by Sandy Gordon, Amazon’s vice president, Global Operations Employee Experience.