Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Amazon to hire 250,000 seasonal workers for holiday peak

Positions include full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across the company’s U.S. customer fulfillment and transportation operations.

fulfillment worker handling boxes and conveyors in amazon DC
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 07, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

E-commerce giant Amazon is in the process of hiring 250,000 people across the U.S. as it heads into the holiday season, saying it will pay all seasonal employees at least $18 per hour and provide full-time hires with health care from the first day on the job.

The positions include full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across the company’s customer fulfillment and transportation operations in the U.S., according to a blog post by Sandy Gordon, Amazon’s vice president, Global Operations Employee Experience.

ArticleEditorialSC Services
amazon
ArticleEditorialSC Services
amazon

The Latest

weather map of hurricane milton and florida
Article

Hurricane Milton takes aim at weary Florida

everstream chart of number of containerships off east coast ports
Article

East Coast ports work through hefty backlog of containers

More Stories

chip cooling plate from Mikros Technologies

Jabil says acquisition cools off the hot chips behind cloud and AI

Facing rising demand for the liquid cooling devices need to manage computer chips in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud data centers, the manufacturing and supply chain solution provider Jabil Inc. has acquired the New Hampshire tech firm Mikros Technologies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But Florida-based Jabil bought the firm as it said that liquid cooling has emerged as a more energy-efficient alternative to air cooling for applications in the continued adoption of artificial intelligence, energy storage, and electric vehicles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Logistics activity expanded in September
LMI/CSCMP

Logistics activity expanded in September

Economic activity in the logistics industry expanded for the 10th straight month in September, reaching its highest reading in two years, according to the latest Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) report, released this week.

The LMI registered 58.6, up more than two points from August’s reading and its highest level since September 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
logo images of ILA union and USMX dockworkers ports

Strike ends: East Coast dockworkers return to work

Dockworkers at dozens of U.S. East and Gulf coast ports are returning to work tonight, ending a three-day strike that had paralyzed the flow of around 50% of all imports and exports in the United States during ocean peak season.

In identical statements posted to their websites, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA)—the union representing some 45,000 workers—and the United States Maritime Alliance Ltd. (USMX) said they had struck a deal.

Keep ReadingShow less
team collaborating on data with laptops

Gartner: data governance strategy is key to making AI pay off

Supply chain planning (SCP) leaders working on transformation efforts are focused on two major high-impact technology trends, including composite AI and supply chain data governance, according to a study from Gartner, Inc.

"SCP leaders are in the process of developing transformation roadmaps that will prioritize delivering on advanced decision intelligence and automated decision making," Eva Dawkins, Director Analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice, said in a release. "Composite AI, which is the combined application of different AI techniques to improve learning efficiency, will drive the optimization and automation of many planning activities at scale, while supply chain data governance is the foundational key for digital transformation.”

Keep ReadingShow less
dexory robot counting warehouse inventory

Dexory raises $80 million for inventory-counting robots

The British logistics robot vendor Dexory this week said it has raised $80 million in venture funding to support an expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, grow its global team, and accelerate the deployment of its autonomous robots.

A “significant focus” continues to be on expanding across the U.S. market, where Dexory is live with customers in seven states and last month opened a U.S. headquarters in Nashville. The Series B will also enhance development and production facilities at its UK headquarters, the firm said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.