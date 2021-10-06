GXO, Abercrombie & Fitch to open high-tech DC in Arizona

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics and retailer Abercrombie & Fitch will open a 715,000 square-foot high-tech distribution center (DC) in metropolitan Phoenix later this year, the companies said today.

The GXO-run DC will serve as the hub for the retailer’s West Coast operations and will feature automated material handling systems, including goods-to-person robots and other artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning driven systems, according to GXO.

Located in Goodyear, Ariz., the DC will create more than 300 jobs in the area and add to GXO’s presence in the market. GXO operates seven warehouses in the region, including another facility in Goodyear. The multi-year agreement with Abercrombie & Fitch brings GXO's total square footage in the area to more than two million square feet, company leaders said.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in Arizona,” GXO’s Chief Commercial Officer Bill Fraine said in a statement. “This investment is another sign of the area’s vibrancy and talented employee base. We’re looking forward to exceeding our customer’s expectations and adding to their growth, while leveraging our extensive knowledge in the fashion space.”

The automated DC will also be energy-efficient and climate-controlled, GXO said. Construction of the facility began earlier this year, and it is expected to be up and running in late 2021.