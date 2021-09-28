ORBIS to Showcase Packaging Solutions Optimized for Electric Vehicles at Automotive Logistics & Supp

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, will highlight reusable packaging solutions for the electric vehicle supply chain by showcasing its durability, sustainability and automation benefits at this year’s Automotive Logistics & Supply Chain Global Live 2021. ORBIS offers a variety of packaging products — including protective dunnage, bulk containers, hand-held containers and metal solutions — and services that help automotive supply chains find efficiencies, improve the flow of product, increase sustainability and reduce costs. ORBIS is both an exhibitor and gold sponsor of this year’s show held in-person and virtually at the MGM Grand in Detroit, Oct. 5-7.



As the North American and global vehicle markets recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, automotive manufacturers are facing huge supply chain disruptions, inventory and cost pressures. At the same time, they must adapt to fast-changing technology, regulatory and consumer changes – notably by ramping up electric vehicle output, digitizing processes, and meeting emission and sustainability targets. With the automotive supply chain becoming increasingly complex and protective, yet innovative, packaging solutions are now imperative.



“ORBIS understands the EV supply chain and offers the most comprehensive line of standard products, customized solutions, and engineering services to make EV adoption a success,” says Bob Petersen, VP of Marketing at ORBIS Corporation. “We’re committed to providing innovative reusable packaging for the EV supply chain and look forward to the exciting future of electric vehicles.”



With sustainability and automation top of mind for today’s supply chain managers, ORBIS continues to showcase a variety of sustainable packaging solutions and programs for the industrial supply chain, including:



ORBIShield® dunnage

ORBIShield is ORBIS’ line of custom dunnage that protects parts during transit, assembly and storage. Using a variety of foam, rigid and fabric materials, ORBIShield dunnage is custom-designed to protect unique vehicle parts. Examples include divider sets, hanging bags, foam packs and inserts. Beyond protecting products at every stage of the supply chain, dunnage also helps to improve pack density. The long-term implementation of ORBIShield dunnage will improve inventory control by maintaining consistent quantities in each container and optimize line-side efficiency by facilitating removal of handling parts.



StakPak® hand-held containers

In the automotive supply chain, hand-held containers help reduce costs, drive sustainability and optimize the supply chain. Compatible with a wide variety of pallets and top caps, these containers are designed for just-in-time applications where the same containers are used for shipping, storage and work-in-process. Smooth, straight interior walls offer maximum cube utilization and easily interface with custom protective dunnage to reduce part damage.



Custom metal racks

ORBIS metal solutions are designed to be extremely durable, while also protecting high-cost sensitive parts throughout the automotive supply chain. They can be configured to any required size, shape, capacity or style to accommodate the unique needs of different OEMs. Integrating metal racks and protective dunnage offers higher efficiency and helps workers optimize what they bring to the line.



Bob Petersen, VP of marketing and product management at ORBIS Corporation, also will be joining a panel discussion on “Developing Supply Chains for the Automotive rEVolution.” The panel will take place on the main stage, Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 1:40 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This discussion will unpack the complexities associated with adopting EVs in North America’s automotive supply chain and the role packaging will play in navigating these new material handling challenges.