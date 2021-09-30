Logistics gives back: October 2021

During a recent trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico,UniCarriers Forklift’s top-performing dealers spent a morning volunteering at the Vallarta Food Bank, a local organization dedicated to fighting hunger. Volunteers packaged 600 lunches for those in need. UniCarriers also made a monetary donation to the food bank.
Online retail giant Amazon has delivered over 140,000 items from its Disaster Relief Hub to help the humanitarian aid group Save the Children provide relief to communities hit by Hurricane Ida. Amazon donated critical emergency supplies to support Save the Children as the organization helps devastated communities begin to recover.
Orbis Corp., a provider of reusable packaging, sponsored the inaugural “Good Days for Kids” golf outing and silent auction, which raised $191,300 for Children’s Wisconsin, the region’s only independent health-care system dedicated to the health and well-being of children.
The Crosby Group, a maker of lifting, rigging, and material handling hardware, has donated equipment to Uprise Circus, an organization that helps underprivileged children build strength and confidence via the performing arts. The Crosby Group supplied over 70 shackles plus eyebolts and thimbles as part of an overhaul of the 32-foot-high flying trapeze at Uprise Circus’s School on the Rise in Austin, Texas.