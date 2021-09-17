BMG’s Automation Solutions to Showcase Robotic Material Handling Capabilities at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

BEAVERTON, Michigan – BMG (Brown Machine Group) will be showcasing robotic automation technology from NAS Nalle Automation Systems at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Sept 27th-29th, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV. Stop by booth 5442 to learn how the NAS robotic solutions improve material handling productivity, safety, and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). NAS will demonstrate its integrated robotic material handling technology using a sorting, counting, picking, and placing loop with a common, high-volume food service product—plastic cups.

NAS robotic material handling solutions use an integrated design approach to effectively handle materials throughout the manufacturing and packaging process. This allows for systems that combine conventional automation with the advantages of robotics, which is ideal for low value, hard to handle or flimsy products, and any lightweight paper and plastic products that need to be controlled. NAS’ capabilities are perfect for a variety of packaging applications, especially those used for food and food service such as cups, lids, plates, bowls, and containers.

“The acquisition of robotic integrator aXatronics in 2020 has brought new products, talent and broader approach to our engineered solutions”, according to Kurt Huelsman, President of NAS Nalle Automation Systems. “Integrating the capabilities of robotics into conventional automation is not a simple bolt-on. We are designing systems from the ‘concrete up’ focused on the process, not just applying the technology. The robot itself is one important part of the solution that provides the functionality to handle the range of difficult materials.”

The addition of robotics capabilities has generated new products that solve traditionally hard to automate areas of an operation affected by labor challenges. Inline processes such WIP (Work in process) material handling and controlling finished goods directly out of production are two areas where the value of automation is high due to the burdens on manual labor to connect the manufacturing and packaging processes. NAS has developed unique, inventive solutions for the paper and plastic food service industry to address these challenges. Adding their core technologies of counting, wrapping and complete end-of-line packaging allows NAS to automate entire lines.

Visit BMG at Booth 5442 at Pack Expo to learn more about robotic material handling and system automation for the food and food service packaging industry.