Trimble and Procter & Gamble to Collaborate in Transforming Transportation Procurement

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced a new strategic relationship with Procter & Gamble to enhance how shippers and carriers partner during the transportation procurement process. This initiative will shape the development of an agile transportation procurement collaboration platform from Trimble that will complement its existing set of supply chain-focused solutions.

“We look forward to working closely with P&G to leverage their extensive supply chain expertise to improve the procurement process for both shippers and carriers through technology,” said James Langley, Senior Vice President, Trimble Transportation. “This effort extends Trimble’s commitment to create solutions that enable all stakeholders to work together more efficiently and effectively within a connected transportation supply chain.”



Procter & Gamble will inform the creation of a dynamic platform with a focus on optimizing the procurement of transportation capacity, creating closer shipper and carrier relationships and helping each find the right partners. The platform will also expedite the contracting and onboarding process to increase the velocity of business transactions while enabling more cost-effective movement of freight.

“This collaboration empowers us to pair P&G's industry intelligence with Trimble’s deep experience in transportation technology,” said Michelle Eggers, Vice President, Global Logistics Purchases, Procter & Gamble. “Technology has the ability to transform and connect the supply chain as we know it today, leveraging smart solutions to create efficiencies and advance the North American transportation industry for everyone it serves.”

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the supply chain by empowering stakeholders—drivers, carriers, intermediaries and shippers—to connect via a common platform in order to integrate data and optimize procurement, planning and execution workflows to effectively maximize resource utilization. The unmatched combination of Trimble’s enterprise transportation management systems (TMS) and asset maintenance solutions for the back office, driver mobility solutions and routing and navigation capabilities enable customers to more holistically respond to the challenging transportation demands driven by today’s dynamic supply chain. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.