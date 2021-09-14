Avetta Virtual Event Gathers High-Profile Supply Chain Experts to Reevaluate Risk Management

“Supply Chain 2021: Protecting People & Planet,” a free event from Avetta on Sept 28-29, offers sessions by Avetta’s Supply Chain Insights Team on risk management, safety and supply chains

OREM, Utah— Sept. 14, 2021 — Employers, managers, safety experts and other supply chain workers are invited to attend a free virtual conference from Avetta, the leading provider of supply chain risk management software. “Supply Chain 2021: Protecting People & Planet” will be held on Sept. 28-29 to address the pandemic’s impact on the workplace.

Registration is free at Avetta’s website. The two-day event features members from Avetta’s Supply Chain Insights Team—past Presidents of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), CEOs, top safety professionals, and published speakers—including Edwin G. Foulke, Jr., Partner, Fisher & Phillips LLP; Neil Shah, Chief De-Stressing Officer, International Wellbeing Insights; and Shannon Magari, Vice President, Health Sciences, Colden Corporation.

Some of the topics covered at the summit include:

●Five emerging safety trends: the difference between success and failure

●Embrace errors, don’t hide them

●Are you ready to lead “safety differently”?

●The building blocks of wellness

●Safety through accountability and recognition: a foundation for OHSMS

“We need to think about more than just safety to protect the workforce,” said Indy Chakrabarti, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Avetta. “We should consider our employees’ health and wellbeing, as well as our environmental and social stewardship. Supply Chain 2021 covers many of the aspects you need to consider right now regarding supply chain risk management.”

To learn more, visit https://events.avetta.com/2021protectingpeopleandplanet.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk, and their suppliers, to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.



For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, more than one-third of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves more than 500 enterprise companies and 125,000 suppliers across 120+ countries.



Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.