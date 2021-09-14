Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Alex Ayers to Service Center Manager in Bowling Green, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, S.C. (September 9, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Alex Ayers has been promoted to service center manager in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Ayers has more than four years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Knoxville service center in Tennessee as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including front line leadership, outbound operations manager and, most recently, pickup and delivery operations manager in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Alex’s experience spans several key Southeastern operations where he has demonstrated an ability to advance company culture, provide Quality without Question service and establish financial strength,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His investment in furthering Southeastern’s mission and alignment with our core values will drive the production of a collaborative, efficient work environment and exceptional results.”

Ayers and his wife, Laney, are excited to relocate to Bowling Green and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

###

Media Contact:

Katie Davis

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

katie@largemouthpr.com

(919) 459-6462