Convoy Celebrates America’s Truck Drivers with “Haul Stars” Awards

SEATTLE, WA -- September 13, 2021 -- Convoy, the nation’s most efficient digital freight network, today unveiled the winners of its third annual Haul Stars Awards, which recognize and honor the most elite truck drivers and carriers who have hauled loads with Convoy this year. Coinciding with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, these awards celebrate this essential group of professionals who transport the vast majority of physical goods to businesses and consumers every day.

New this year, each of the 15 Haul Stars award winners will receive their own custom commemorative baseball-style trading card, highlighting their accomplishments, along with a complete set of cards featuring all the 2021 winners, a $500 Convoy Fuel Card, a collection of Convoy merchandise, and a note from Convoy founders Dan Lewis and Grant Goodale thanking them for their hard work.

“For decades, truck drivers have delivered the goods and materials that make our everyday lives possible,” said Convoy Co-Founder Grant Goodale. “For every item in our homes there’s a truck driver on the front lines loading, hauling, and unloading goods, night and day, throughout the pandemic. Convoy believes it’s important to celebrate truck drivers everywhere this week and express our gratitude for the essential service they provide to all Americans. These awards are a fun way to showcase some of the best truck drivers on the road in America.”

The 2021 winners were selected based on a variety of performance metrics from Convoy’s Haul Stars program, a membership group representing hundreds of the most elite and highest performing carriers from Convoy’s network of more than 300,000 trucks.

The 2021 Haul Stars award categories and winners include:

Award Categories

Winners

Most Valuable Carrier (MVC)

This year, you stepped up to the plate big-time and came away as Convoy’s MVC. From booking freight to piloting new programs to testing our app, you drove home what it means to be a Haul Star.

Perales Trucking

Los Angeles, CA

Founders’ Trophy

Talk about a win for endless capacity and zero waste! By hauling over one million miles and staying full on your backhauls, you’ve helped to transport the world while striking out empty miles.

National Trucking Services Inc

Kent, WA

Most Saves

When empty miles step up to the plate, you mow ‘em down. With the way you’ve eliminated waste through bundled head hauls and backhauls, you’ve not only saved the game, you’ve saved the planet.

DF Dedicated Fleet

Loysville, PA

Team Captain

The team captain leads, supports, and represents the whole team, and you’ve done that on and off the field. As a veteran who hires other veterans, your leadership and impeccable performance is a role model for us all.

Gurley All Freight

Charlotte, NC

Best Apping Average

Your app use leads the league in Convoy’s digital freight network. With a perfect score across 1,000+ shipments, you’re most likely to get on base with a consistent operational experience.

Accent Transport Inc

Prospect Heights, IL

Most At-Bats

Your eyes are always on the haul for Convoy loads - whether you are requesting, bidding, or saving your preferred lanes, we can always count on you to share your rate with Convoy and haul the most efficient route for your fleet.

CoastaLINK Logistics, Inc.

San Diego, CA

Rookie of the Year

As a new carrier with Convoy in 2021, you showed all the fans what the future holds. You earned the crown for most loads hauled by a new carrier, all while staying on time. A star is born!

Triple C&D Father and Son Transportation and service LLC

Fort Worth, TX

Power-Only Slugger

You cleared the bases time and time again hauling Convoy’s power-only loads. Your efficiency with drop-and-hook freight and on-time trailer returns knocked this award out of the park!

High Quality Services LLC

Miami, FL

Dedicated Hitter

Who needs to play defense when you’re always on offense, accepting dedicated contracts? Your consistency and dependability with Convoy’s dedicated loads have made you a fan favorite!

JW Logistics Corp

Haines City, FL

Northwest Division Champ

Your fleet puts the HAUL in Convoy’s Haul Stars! In our six nationwide divisions, you ranked #1 in the Northwest for outstanding app usage, on-time performance, and minimal cancelations.

Jaimaa transport LLC

Puyallup, WA

Midwest Division Champ

Your fleet puts the HAUL in Convoy’s Haul Stars! In our six nationwide divisions, you ranked #1 in the Midwest for outstanding app usage, on-time performance, and minimal cancelations.

Deol logistics LLC

Indianapolis, IN

Southwest Division Champ

Your fleet puts the HAUL in Convoy’s Haul Stars! In our six nationwide divisions, you ranked #1 in the Southwest for outstanding app usage, on-time performance, and minimal cancelations.

Top Gear Transport LLC

Bakersfield, CA

Southcentral Division Champ

Your fleet puts the HAUL in Convoy’s Haul Stars! In our six nationwide divisions, you ranked #1 in the Southcentral for outstanding app usage, on-time performance, and minimal cancelations.

Freedom Life Transport

Corpus Christi, TX

Southeast Division Champ

Your fleet puts the HAUL in Convoy’s Haul Stars! In our six nationwide divisions, you ranked #1 in the Southeast for outstanding app usage, on-time performance, and minimal cancelations.

CMD Carlos Trucking Corp

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Northeast Division Champ

Your fleet puts the HAUL in Convoy’s Haul Stars! In our six nationwide divisions, you ranked #1 in the Northeast for outstanding app usage, on-time performance, and minimal cancelations.

AMBIY Trucking Inc

Bethlehem, PA

Carriers interested in learning more about joining Convoy’s Haul Stars program can email haulstars@convoy.com.

About Convoy:

Convoy is the nation’s most efficient digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet.