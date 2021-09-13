KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES MICHAEL TOBIAS, PROJECT MANAGER

Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI) is proud to announce and welcome Michael Tobias as the company’s Project Manager.

Michael joins the KPI family with 14+ years in the manufacturing industry with multiple years of international experience working for manufacturing organizations in North America and Europe. Michael most recently held position at Elle-Erre S.R.L. as Project Manager. He has led $20MM+ industrial automation projects and while working for Ashland Conveyor Products as Sales Application Engineer, where he increased sales 41% year over year.

Michael holds a Master of Business Administration in Executive Management, Specialization in Project Management from Ashland University, OH and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Cincinnati, OH.

Michaels experience in manufacturing and sales will greatly aid KPI in all current and future endeavors. KPI proudly welcomes Michael to the team.

About KPI:

KPI combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.