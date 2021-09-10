Spireon Expands to India, Appoints Technology Veteran to Head Business Operations

Spireon, the vehicle intelligence company, just announced the launch of its subsidiary, Spireon Telematics India Pvt. Ltd. Located in India’s Silicon Valley and world’s fastest growing tech hub, Bengaluru, Spireon Telematics India will be led by technology veteran, Pranab Das, who will oversee a growing team that currently comprises 40 engineers.



“Launching our operations in India represents a significant milestone for Spireon and reflects our commitment to leverage the highest caliber of engineering talent—both in the U.S. and abroad—with telematics and cloud expertise,” said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. “With Pranab at the helm, this dedicated engineering hub is a critical part of our global success strategy to continue driving innovation and operational excellence. We’re excited to establish this technology center as part of Spireon’s growing connected vehicle ecosystem and contribute to the company’s leadership in IoT.”



The launch of Spireon Telematics India follows the company’s five-year partnership with a managed service provider in the country to tap into world-class engineering resources. Largely focused on software development, the team grew from seven to more than 40 engineers. Today’s announcement signals the transition of all those engineers to Spireon employees.

Vice President and Head of India Engineering, Das is a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience in Industrial IoT, Enterprise & Mobile Applications, Embedded Systems, Wearables and Test Automation. He has worked with leading vehicle telematics organizations where he was instrumental in successfully setting up large offshore engineering centers in India and building high performance teams.



“The global connected vehicle market is expected to grow by over 20% in the next few years and I’m thrilled to be joining Spireon at this pivotal time,” said Das. “Spireon’s commitment to innovation and improving the customer experience is unparalleled and I look forward to working with the talented team to advance the company’s mission – to help businesses run smarter and people drive more safely.”



Underscoring the company’s dedication to continually innovating its product offerings and technology, coupled with its excellent customer service, Spireon has experienced 19 consecutive years of top-line growth with outstanding financial and operational performance. As the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions, the company deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets.



For more information about Spireon’s award-winning products and customer service programs, visit https://www.spireon.com/.



About Spireon

Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products Goldstar, LoJack and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon’s state-of-the-art IoT platform, NSpire powers both the company’s expansive suite of connected vehicle solutions and the advanced telematics of some of the world’s largest automotive OEMs, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing billions of data events each month. With its open architecture and platform-as-a-service approach, NSpire’s superior data warehousing, analytics and insights capabilities are fully scalable and ideally suited for an array of mission-critical applications across industries. Learn more at www.spireon.com.