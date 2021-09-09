Manage Increasing Warehouse Demands with Locus Robotics | CSCMP | Milestone Pick

Warehouses have undergone major changes over the past year. The pandemic has accelerated digitization and the adoption of automation in supply chains to enable higher productivity, faster fulfillment, and cost containment.

Automation can be accomplished in many different ways, but for the quickest path to optimal throughput, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) decrease walking time for warehouse associates and reduce cycle times.



By working alongside AMRs, warehouse workers no longer have to push heavy carts or walk behind slow-moving robotic carts that slow down and limit worker productivity. With AMRs from Locus Robotics, warehouses process orders faster, using the same amount of labor or less, with the flexibility to seamlessly scale as needs change and business grows.

CSCMP

Locus Robotics, the leader in AMRs, will be exhibiting and presenting at CSCMP EDGE Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition in Atlanta from September 19-21, 2021.

This leading event for the supply chain industry is happening in-person and virtually. Locus will be in booth 307. The team will be available to show off the LocusBot, and help visitors learn a bit more about how robotic automation can help improve key warehouse metrics.

On Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:30, at CSCMP Edge, Locus Robotics’ Director of Industrial Development, Dave Paquin, is part of a panel titled “Rethinking Fulfillment: It’s Not the Pandemic, It’s the Future” alongside John Santagate, Vice President, Robotics at Koerber Supply Chain and Theron Neese, Chief Supply Chain Officer - Integrated Supply Network.

Paquin, Santagate, and Neese will use real-world examples, right from the warehouse floor, to discuss how they use intelligent automation to drive digital transformation.

Milestone Pick

Locus Robotics is proud of their recent achievement: surpassing the half-a-billion-units-picked milestone. This new achievement was attained just 94 days after Locus reached their 400M level.

“Reaching our half-billion pick milestone this quickly underscores the critical business value that Locus’s proven technology brings to our customers around the world as they face exploding order volumes and limited labor availability,” said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. “As ecommerce volumes increase, the pace of picking with LocusBots is also increasing exponentially. Locus’ first 100-million milestone took 1,542 days while the most recent 100 million picks took just 94 days. Locus is proud to have helped our customers efficiently meet this challenge while positioning them for success today, and easily-scalable growth in the future.”

The 500 millionth pick was made at a VF Corporation Fulfillment Center in Prague, Czech Republic and the item picked was a pair of Vans Old Skool Shoes.

As more shoppers continue to buy online and as businesses prepare for what is expected to be a record-breaking holiday season, retailers and fulfillment warehouse operators are turning to AMRs to meet growing demand and mitigate labor shortages to avoid the risk of losing valuable customers.

Locus Robotics’ industry-leading robotics fulfillment solution enables brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators to easily meet higher order volumes and increasing consumer demand for e-commerce, retail, omnichannel, and manufacturing order fulfillment. Global customers, including CEVA, DHL, Boots UK, GEODIS, Whiplash, Saddle Creek, Quiet 3PF, Radial, and others, are doubling or tripling their fulfillment productivity while lowering labor recruitment, training, and retention costs.