Logility Partners with PwC to Bring Latest Innovation in Supply Chain Technology and Services to Bra

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has partnered with PwC to bring the latest innovation in supply chain technology and services enabling digital transformation to strengthen its local Brazilian market presence.

“We carefully selected PwC to provide implementation support and services to this expanding market,” said Allan Dow, President, Logility. “The ability to scale according to business needs enables organizations at all maturity levels to transform their supply chain. It also allows for greater efficiency, better alignment with demand, optimization of inventory and reduced costs – all while increasing service levels.”

The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform provides the industry's only single platform that scales according to business needs enabling organizations at all maturity levels to transform their supply chain.

“Logility is known for providing innovative planning and optimization solutions that are fast to implement and easy to use,” said Rodrigo Damiano, Partner, Operations and Supply Chain Consulting, PwC. “We are excited about all the accomplishments so far and can’t wait to celebrate future growth through this partnership.”