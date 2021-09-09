Whiplash Acquires Enlinx, Expanding its Presence in the Fast-Growing Intermountain West Region

LOS ANGELES / September 8, 2021 -- Whiplash, one of the nation’s leading providers in omnichannel fulfillment solutions, announced today its acquisition of Enlinx, a 3PL fulfillment provider located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The acquisition gives Whiplash a presence in a strategic Western fulfillment node, expanding its U.S. coverage in the face of accelerated demand for direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce and omnichannel services.

The Enlinx acquisition strengthens Whiplash’s position as a partner for emerging and established retailers and brands, in line with the company’s long-term plan to grow its national footprint while advancing its efficient shipping and multi-node distribution capabilities. One of the fastest-growing regions in the United States, the Intermountain West region is a prime spot for expansion that enables Whiplash to better manage escalating D2C order volumes and reach more consumers faster, with frictionless cost-effective options.

“We’re very pleased to have found a company whose culture and commitment to brand success matches ours so well,” said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Whiplash. “In a demanding market, gaining 400,000 square feet of order fulfillment space with value-added service capabilities enhances our ability to deliver seamless fulfillment experiences. We expect Salt Lake City to become an important part of our long-term growth strategy.”

Enlinx follows a series of additions to Whiplash’s national footprint in the past year, including new omnichannel distribution centers in Seattle, Wash. and Savannah Ga., and a second facility in Columbus, Ohio.

For Enlinx, Whiplash ownership was a welcome opportunity to partner with a like-minded provider that shares its core values and commitment to continuously improve the end customer’s fulfillment experience.

“The biggest thing that stood out to us about Whiplash was their desire to always go the extra mile for their clients,” said David Burns, CEO of Enlinx. “It’s a drive that we share here at Enlinx, which made this acquisition the clear path forward. Our customers will gain the advantage of being part of a much larger network that enables dual or multi-node fulfillment strategies, something we were unable to offer in the past, while still receiving the level of care they have come to rely on. The Whiplash technology and relationships with major parcel carriers rounds out what is sure to be a highly productive partnership.”

About Enlinx

Founded in 2011, Enlinx’s mission is to simplify the fulfillment process by offering a full suite of scalable logistics solutions including order fulfillment, warehousing, supply chain logistics, and returns management. Having experienced the pains of rapid growth first-hand in previous ventures, Enlinx started with improving logistics from the ground up by addressing the underlying causes of business growth pains. Their commitment to ensure the perfect order for end customers enables their clients to focus on developing great products and services, rather than getting orders from A to B. To learn more about Enlinx, visit: https://enlinx.com

About Whiplash

Whiplash is a leading direct-to-consumer fulfillment and retail logistics provider, including end-to-end customer care, transportation, distribution, and value-added warehouse services. Its high-performance operations are supported by its namesake ecommerce platform and a suite of advanced technology solutions, enabling the multi-channel connectivity required by the retail supply chains of today and tomorrow. Operating 18 distribution centers nationwide across more than 6.5 million square feet of space in addition to its international partner network, Whiplash brings emerging and established brands the scale and vision they need to grow and succeed. For more information, visit: https://whiplash.com